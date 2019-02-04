DMX Announces It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour

Fresh off his release from prison for tax evasion, DMX has announced a new tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, which celebrated its two decade landmark back in May. The tour is set to kick off in Oklahoma in March and wrap up in Pittsburgh in May, with stops in pretty much all the major cities along the way.
Tickets go on sale for the tour on 2/8 at 10AM local time — more details here.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
03/08 Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market
03/09 Springfield, MO @ The Complex
03/10 Indianapolis, IN @The Citadel
04/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/04 Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/05 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/06 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
04/07 Washington DC The Fillmore
04/09 Charlotte, NC @ World
04/10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
04/11 Ybor City, FL @ Ritz
04/12 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/13 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/14 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/15 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/17 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
04/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
04/19 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/20 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/21 Berkeley, CA @ Cauc Theatre
04/23 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
04/24 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/27 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
04/28 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
04/30 Saget, IL @@ Pop’s
05/01 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
05/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
05/03 Detroit, [email protected] St. Andrews
05/04 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail