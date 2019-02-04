DMX Announces It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour

Fresh off his release from prison for tax evasion, DMX has announced a new tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, which celebrated its two decade landmark back in May. The tour is set to kick off in Oklahoma in March and wrap up in Pittsburgh in May, with stops in pretty much all the major cities along the way.

Tickets go on sale for the tour on 2/8 at 10AM local time — more details here.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

03/08 Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market

03/09 Springfield, MO @ The Complex

03/10 Indianapolis, IN @The Citadel

04/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/04 Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/05 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/06 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

04/07 Washington DC The Fillmore

04/09 Charlotte, NC @ World

04/10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

04/11 Ybor City, FL @ Ritz

04/12 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/13 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/14 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/15 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/17 Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

04/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/19 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/20 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/21 Berkeley, CA @ Cauc Theatre

04/23 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

04/24 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/27 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

04/28 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

04/30 Saget, IL @@ Pop’s

05/01 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

05/02 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

05/03 Detroit, [email protected] St. Andrews

05/04 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/05 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail