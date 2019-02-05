The old-school country-rock badass Margo Price is two albums deep into her career, and the second of those albums, All American Made, came out back in October of 2017. This weekend, Price is up for a Best New Artist Grammy. I don’t know, man. You figure it out. But at least the Grammy nomination gives Price a chance to flex on late-night TV even when the whole album promo cycle should be long-over. And that’s what she did last night Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Price was the evening’s musical guest on Kimmel, and she performed the All American Made album track “Cocaine Cowboys.” “Cocaine Cowboys” is not about the ’80s kingpins who ran drugs in speedboats up the Florida coast. Instead, it’s about big-city types who need chemical enhancement to do their best approximation of down-home swagger: “Cocaine cowboys, they never get sleep / They’re out in the bars, and they’re grinding their teeth / And I wish that someone warned me, stay away from them cocaine cowboys.”

On the show, Price rocked the song out, stretching it to eight minutes with a hard-strutting instrumental jam at the end. Halfway through the song, Price put down her guitar and stepped behind a second drum kit at the back of the stage, beefing up the already-considerable groove. Check it out below.

All American Made is out now on Third Man.