Patio – “Boy Scout”

In 2016, Patio released their debut EP, Luxury, and since then they’ve become a fixture in the New York DIY scene, a reliably great opener that writes songs that feel nervy and immediate. In April, they’re putting out their debut album, Essentials. Its lead single “Boy Scout” is a good example of the slicing directness that the band is capable of.

Most of it’s delivered in a dead-eyed monotone about feeling listless and disconnected from everyone around them. There’s callbacks to the music that bred them — “I think I’m gonna go home and listen to Washer/ Instead of spending any more time with you” — and on the margins of all that the band locks into an insistent groove, cutting through each interior revelation.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Split”

02 “Endgame”

03 “Boy Scout”

04 “Scum”

05 “Vile Bodies”

06 “No Time”

07 “Open”

08 “New Reality”

09 “Reality Testing”

10 “Legacy Continued”

Essentials is out 4/5 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.