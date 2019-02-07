SOAK – “Valentine Shmalentine”

SOAK is the dreamy indie project of Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson. She returned from a three-year hiatus last October with “Everybody Loves You.” Last month, Monds-Watson released another new track, “Knock Me Off My Feet,” and its NASCAR-themed music video. Both songs appear on her forthcoming album, Grim Town. Today, we hear the LP’s third single.

Mellow and atmospheric, “Valentine Shmalentine” is a timely anti-Valentine’s Day song. She bemoans “molded plastic” and “red hearts,” sounding triumphant in her dejection. It’s “the result of both giving into hallmark and being a dramatic bitch,” Monds-Watson says in a statement. If Grim Town is “a dystopia that [she] created in [her] brain,” “Valentine Shmalentine” is certainly a landmark.

Listen below, where you can also find SOAK’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/06 – Kendal, UK @ Kendal Library

05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05/11 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

05/16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/17 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique – Rotonde

05/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

05/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Prinzebar

05/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/24 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

05/28 – Cork, IE @ Live at St Lukes

05/29 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/31 – Derry, UK @ The Glassworks

Grim Town is out 4/26 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.