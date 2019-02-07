Superorganism – “Hello Me & You”

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is out this week, therefore so are some tunes from its soundtrack. Yesterday we heard “Super Cool,” a team-up between Beck, Robyn, and the Lonely Island, the Andy Samberg-fronted musical comedy trio that previously teamed with Tegan And Sara on “Everything Is Awesome!!!” from the first Lego Movie. Today comes another Lego Movie 2 single via Superorganism.

The London-based indie-pop collective, who released their self-titled debut on Domino last year, are an ideal complement to a zany cartoon movie. “Hello Me & You,” their song for the movie, is a bouncy, electronically infused pop-rocker that sounds like it was recorded by actual Lego people — or maybe cartoons or video game characters?

Listen below, where you can also find Superorganism’s new tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/27-28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

04/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

05/01 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/23 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival