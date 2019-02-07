Jack White Added To Credits Of Chicken Song That Won Eurovision

Jack White: Eurovision winner? The New York Times reports that the rocker and former White Stripes leader has been added to the list of composers in the credits for Netta Barzilai’s “Toy,” the song that won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel.

In addition to clucking noises and chicken dance moves, “Toy” features a chorus with music that sounds a whole lot like the main riff from the White Stripes’ 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army.” In June, “Toy” songwriters Doron Medalie and Stav Beger received a letter from Universal Music Group inquiring about the similarity.

Neither Jack White nor the Israeli songwriters have commented on the change in credits, as the agreement reached between the two sides reportedly included a confidentiality clause. This year’s Eurovision will be held in Tel Aviv in May.