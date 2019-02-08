Thom Yorke Compares Theresa May’s Brexit Negotiations To “The Early Days Of The Third Reich”

Nearly two years ago, in a shocking referendum result, a narrow majority of the people of the UK voted for the country to leave the European Union. Since then, Prime Minister Theresa May has struggled and failed to come up with some kind of deal for the EU, some way for the UK to leave that would be acceptable to the EU and to May’s own party. It’s been a total fucking trainwreck, and it looks like, with the 3/29 Brexit date looming, the UK might leave the EU with no deal. And Thom Yorke is pissed.

In a Twitter message to May this morning, the Radiohead frontman, who has already registered his disapproval, writes angrily about what he sees is May’s attempt to “threaten chaos upon this land in myriad form in order to intimidate its citizens and parliament.” A no-deal Brexit would leave no transition period, and it would guarantee any Europeans in the UK with no rights of residence. It could lead to food and medicine shortages, and it could also crush the British economy. And so Yorke calls the threat of a no-deal Brexit “an action worthy of the early days of the third reich.”

Here’s what Yorke writes:

Nobody voted for you to threaten chaos upon this land in myriad form in order to intimidate its citizens and parliament. Nobody voted you to bring into question the lives of millions of europeans in theis country as a bargaining tool, in doing so causing immense distress and suffering, an action worthy of the early days of the third reich. Nobody voted for you to drive this red bus over a cliff with the passengers screaming in the back. None of this has been an expression of the democracy you have been claiming to uphold. Fear is not a weapon to be used by a UK Prime Minister in the 21st Century. Stop the bus…… now.

We’ll see how this Children Of Men-ass shit plays out a month and a half from now.