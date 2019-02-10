Last night, Halsey performed double duty hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live. This was her second time on the show, following her SNL debut last January. She performed her 2018 single “Without Me” and “Eastside.” For the latter performance, she painted a giant portrait onstage. Previous artists who have served as both host and musical guest include Donald Glover, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

Halsey also made her acting debut, aside from some previous voice work. In one sketch, she sang about having her sexy Valentine’s Day ruined by thoughtful gifts alongside Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. She also played a side character in a new TV drama What If Donald Trump Was Black?, a racist Virginia state representative, an injured parent, congresswoman Rashida “Impeach The Motherf**ker” Tlaib, and a Riverdale star. Watch Halsey’s performances below.