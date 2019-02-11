Katy Perry’s fashion line is facing criticism after one of the shoe styles seems to portray racist imagery. The shoes were pulled from a number of retailers including Dillards and Walmart.

Both the “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal” are designed with large, blue eyes and red lips against a beige or black background. However, the black style has critics pointing out the resemblance to classic blackface makeup.

The shoes were also taken down from the fashion line’s website. See the shoes below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.