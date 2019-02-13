Jessie Ware – “Adore You”

It looks like Jessie Ware might be gearing up for a new album, her first since 2017’s Glasshouse. A few months ago, she returned with the one-off single “Overtime,” a propulsive old-school Chicago house banger that we named the best song of the week when it came out back in October. At the time, Ware called it “a taste of what’s to come,” and now, she’s shared another new track.

“Overtime,” produced by Bicep’s Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar and Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford, showed Ware moving away from the tasteful singer-songwriter pop balladry she’s been doing lately and back towards the futuristic club music she first made her name on. New song “Adore You,” which Ware premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show today, continues that welcome trend.

Co-written and produced by Metronomy leader Joe Mount and once again mixed by James Ford, “Adore You” is a subtler beast than “Overtime,” a sleek electronic dance-pop track that finds Ware’s lovestruck, feather-light coo dancing atop a burbling synth groove. Listen below, and let’s hope that Ware announces that new album soon.

In other Jessie Ware news, she’s about to have her second child. Congrats Jessie!