Zedd & Katy Perry – “365” Video

We are witness to a great rebooting. Katy Perry, an absolutely dominant pop star as little as five years ago, bricked hard last year with her Witness album last year. But now she’s coming back with a new single that could change things. “365,” a team-up with the German big-tent dance producer Zedd, isn’t a radical reshaping of Perry’s persona or sound, but it might be the best version of her that we’ve seen lately.

“365” is a slinky, streamlined dance-pop song. It’s got a slick sheen and a confident build that doesn’t feel overdone. And while Perry can sometimes oversing — she sure did during the Dolly Parton tribute at this past weekend’s Grammys — she’s also got a rhythmic intelligence to her delivery, and that comes through clearly on “365.” But more importantly, it’s got a great video.

Perry has been playing around with robot imagery for a while, especially in last year’s clip for “Chained To The Rhythm.” But she takes that further in the “365” video, playing a cyborg wife who’s trying to figure out the intricacies of human emotion and connection. (Zedd is her test-subject husband.) The video goes full-on Black Mirror or Westworld with its themes and visuals, and Perry gives a real acting performance, one that suggests she might have a future in that field. Perry came up with the concept, and Warren Fu directed the video. Watch it below.

“365” is out now on the streaming services.