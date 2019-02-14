Nanami Ozone – “Something To You”

Next month, Nanami Ozone are releasing their sophomore album, NO. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “The Art Of Sleeping In,” “Alone Too,” and “Three Mile Drive” — and today they’re sharing another one, the album’s centerpiece “Something To You.” “Scoop me up in your arms/ No/ Spit me out in the yard,” Sophie Opich speak-sings on it. “I just want to be something to you.” It’s a piercing portrait of a whiplash love on this fine Valentine’s Day, and the song reflects that push-and-pull by alternating between noodling guitar work and a warm bed of fuzz. Check it out below.

NO is out 3/15 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.