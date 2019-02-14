Stream Fried Egg’s New Album Square One

As someone who lives in Central Virginia and who likes going to punk shows, I have a whole lot of time for local DIY-hardcore heroes Fried Egg, who play pretty much every show around these parts and who probably book most of them. Fried Egg, the Richmond/Charlottesville band, play frantic and rudimentary hardcore with the sort of severe, feverish intensity that makes old songs sound new. Over the years, they’ve released a few things, like 2017’s Back And Forth EP, but they’re just now getting around to releasing their first full-length album. It’s called Square One, and it’s a bracing blast of ire. We’ve posted the early song “Apraxia,” but the whole album is out now, and you can (and should) listen to it below.

<a href="http://friedeggva.bandcamp.com/album/square-one" target="_blank">Square One by Fried Egg</a>

Square One is out now on Feel It Records.