Sir Babygirl – “Crush On Me” Video

Sir Babygirl’s debut album, Crush On Me, is our reigning Album Of The Week, and today Kelsie Hogue has shared a video for the project’s title track. The version that’s in the vid is different than what’s on the actual album — that one sounds more Sleigh Bells-lite, this one folds in on itself with a layer of echoing melodies as the accompanying Dan Carr-directed video gets weirder and more surrealistic.

It takes place primarily as a skate park, as a cheerleader persona of Hogue catches the eye of a skater boi persona of Hogue, and it ends with the skater version looking at themselves in a hand mirror and landing in bed alone with their dog (who is, sadly, now dead — RIP!).

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

03/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

03/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

03/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03/15 Austin, TX @ Palm Door on Sabine (Father/Daughter Official Showcase)

Crush On Me is out 2/15 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.