Netflix will premiere their new Mötley Crüe movie, The Dirt, on 3/22. Machine Gun Kelly stars as Tommy Lee with Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, and Pete Davidson as Elektra A&R guy Tom Zutaut.

The film is based on The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, a book Mötley Crüe published in the early 2000s.

Watch the first trailer for The Dirt below.

The Dirt is out 3/22 on Netflix.