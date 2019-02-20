Morrissey Ends Canada Boycott, Announces First Tour There In Over 15 Years

Back in 2006, Smiths frontman and animal rights activist Morrissey spoke out against Canada’s seal hunt and vowed to never perform in the country. He restated his stance in 2014, comparing the seal hunting industry to Auschwitz. But yesterday, Moz had a change of heart and announced his first Canadian tour dates in over 15 years. The shows are slated for April, including eight concerts in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

Morrissey originally softened on Canada last fall when he announced his return in a statement on his website. “My decision to return to Canada after almost 15 years of protest against its savage and Neanderthal annual Baby Seal Kill is entirely because my stance was ultimately of no use and helped no one,” he wrote. “On my return to Canada I feel that I can be of more use by making sizeable donations to animal protection groups in each city that I play.”

Morrissey most recently put out a deluxe edition of his 2017 album, Low In High School, and is set to release a covers album, California Son, this spring.

Tour dates

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

04/17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

04/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

04/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS