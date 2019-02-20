Stream Fatamorgana’s Debut Album Terra Alta

The Barcelona synthpop duo Fatamorgana haven’t been around for long, but they’ve already developed a sharp, clean, hooky sound. The band’s roots are in the DIY world, and they’re working with the great punk label La Vida Es Un Musos Discos, but their tracks still have a bright and immediate appeal. After releasing one cassette single last year, they’ve just come out with Terra Alta, an album of crispy, propulsive, early-’80s-style glimmer-blip. Patrycja Anna Proniewska sings in Spanish, and she has an icy cool in her voice that calls directly back to the early postpunk era. But the band still cranks out hooks like early Depeche Mode. The whole album is really impressive, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/terra-alta" target="_blank">Terra Alta by Fatamorgana</a>

Terra Alta is out now on La Vida Es Un Musos Discos, and you can get it at Bandcamp.