Watch Natalie Prass’ Slick-As Hell Performance Of “Short Court Style” On James Corden

It has been exactly 360 days since Natalie Prass released the slinky, disco-informed “Short Court Style,” the first single from her 2018 sophomore album The Future And The Past. Somehow, the Richmond, Virginia singer-songwriter is still out here singing the song on late-night shows. This is a good thing.

Prass has spent the past year hitting the road hard, honing her live-performance chops in increasingly bigger venues. Lately, she’s been touring (and sometimes covering disco songs) with Kacey Musgraves, an artist with a similar blissed-out ’70s vibe and a similar disregard for present-day genre conventions. And so Prass has become better and better at filling up a stage with her already-huge charisma, putting on the most entertaining show possible. I, for one, am not going to complain about getting to watch her do that on TV — or, for that matter, on my computer screen.

On last night’s episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show, Prass sang underneath a massive disco ball. She wore sparkly blue, and her backing-band members wore matching outfits, always a nice touch. She hit big notes. She did synchronized dance steps with her band members. She swirled off to the side of the stage to play a quick keyboard solo. Generally, she put on a crowd-pleasing performance master class. Watch it all happen below.

The Future And The Past is out now on ATO.