Jay Rock – “The Other Side” (Feat. Mozzy & DCMBR)

Right now, Jay Rock is in the midst of a serious winning streak. The Watts rapper was the first member of the TDE crew to get national exposure, but he’s only really hit his stride in the past year or so. Last year, he released Redemption, which is both his biggest album and his best. And earlier this month, he won a Best Rap Performance Grammy for “King’s Dead,” the song where Future goes “la di da di da, slob on me knob” in falsetto. (Weirdly, “King’s Dead” actually tied for that Grammy; it shares the award with Anderson .Paak’s “Bubblin’.”) And now Jay Rock has celebrated that success with a new banger.

On the new single “The Other Side,” Jay Rock teams up with a few of his fellow West Coast staples. The song features Mozzy, the cultishly beloved Sacramento street-rap depressive, and the airy Long Beach R&B singer DCMBR. It’s also got a beat from producer Cardo, who comes from Minnesota but who has absolutely mastered the art of the classic West Coast bounce.

“The Other Side” slaps hard. It’s one of those tough, hardbitten California songs that gets into human darkness but still feels as pleasant as a summer breeze. Cardo’s beat is a sunny, funky ride-out with a hell of a digital bassline working for it, and Jay Rock and Mozzy attack that beat like they were made for it. Listen below.

Redemption is out now on TDE/Interscope.