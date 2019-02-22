Big Boi Playing Motown Founder Berry Gordy In Bobby DeBarge Biopic

Big Boi will play Motown founder Berry Gordon in TV One’s upcoming biopic The Bobby DeBarge Story, The Fader reports. DeBarge was the lead singer in the late-’70s R&B band Switch, and he also sang in the group DeBarge with his siblings Mark, Randy, El, Bunny, and James. He died in 1995 of complications from AIDS.

Big Boi confirmed the news in a post on Instagram today. The film stars Shake It Up’s Roshon Fegan as Bobby DeBarge, and the cast also includes Boyz In The Hood’s Tyra Ferrell and singers Adrian Marcel and Lloyd. Russ Parr is directing, and The Bobby DeBarge Story is set to premiere in June.