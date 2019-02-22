The Californian sing-rapper Anderson .Paak got his big break when he appeared on multiple tracks on Compton, Dr. Dre’s 2015 comeback album. Compton is also the most recent thing that Dr. Dre has released, though he’s been working on plenty of other things, including .Paak’s own tracks. And last night on The Tonight Show, .Paak said that he and Dre might have some more music on the way.

.Paak, a freshly minted Grammy winner, appeared on Fallon last night. He was the musical guest, performing “Trippy,” one of the tracks from his 2018 album Oxnard. And as usual, he put on a pretty great performance, playing drums and singing at the same time. And he also sat for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, something that only the upper-echelon musical guests get to do.

Talking to Fallon, .Paak told a charming story about taking his son directly from an urgent-care clinic to the Grammys, and he bragged about having “the best teeth in the game.” And he claimed that he and Dr. Dre have recorded a couple of albums’ worth of music together, heavily implying that he might have to release them. Of course, when we’re talking about Dr. Dre, we have to put down plenty of caveats. We’ll believe the existence of a Dr. Dre album when we actually get to hear it. But it’s a fun thing to think about! Watch the interview and the performance below.

Oxnard is out now on Aftermath.