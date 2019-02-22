Watch Chilly Gonzales’ Pop Music Masterclass On Queen

Pianist, composer, and self-proclaimed musical genius Chilly Gonzales is back with another installment of his Pop Music Masterclass series, in which he breaks down the compositional mechanics behind different pop songs. The first episode of the show’s new season is about Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” — just in time for the Oscars this weekend, where the Freddie Mercury biopic of the same name is up for multiple awards.

In the episode, Chilly Gonzales focuses on the first verse of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which he describes as “a very strangely structured song.” He explains the song’s use of “word painting,” where the music comments on the lyrics, by comparing it to Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and notes how a borrowed chord works with the classic 1950s ballad chord progression. Watch below.