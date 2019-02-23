Car Seat Headrest – “For Pete’s Sake” (The Monkees Cover)

The Monkees’ Peter Tork passed away this week, and Car Seat Headrest paid tribute during their show in Tallahassee on Thursday by covering the Monkees’ “For Pete’s Sake.” The song, which was co-written by Tork and served as the closing theme for the second season of the Monkees’ TV show, appeared on their 1967 album Headquarters, the band’s third album and the first where they actually got to play their own instruments and record their own songs.

Car Seat Headrest released a reimagined version of their 2011 album Twin Fantasy last year, and Will Toledo and his band have been on the road ever since. On tour, they’ve performed covers of songs by Death Grips, OutKast, Smashing Pumpkins, and Darude. Last week, they also debuted a new song called “Can’t Cool Me Down.” Listen to their take on the Monkees’ “For Pete’s Sake” below.