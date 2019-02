Dream Ritual are a band from Springfield, Missouri that play a grunge-y, melodic form of ’90s-indebted alt-rock. They’re releasing a new record called Trips Around The Sun next month, and we premiered one of its two title tracks, “Trips Around The Sun Pt. 2,” at the end of last month. Now they’re back with another song, a catchy, fuzzed-out rocker called “Stones.” Listen to it below.

Trips Around The Sun is out 3/22. Pre-order it here.