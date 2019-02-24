Ja Rule Curses The Minnesota Timberwolves After Disastrous Halftime Performance

Ja Rule loves a scapegoat. Last month, he blamed the Fyre Festival documentaries for painting him and Billy McFarland in a negative light (“I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”) and now he’s cursing the Minnesota Timberwolves for ruining his disastrous halftime performance during last night’s Milwaukee Bucks game.

“They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule says in a fan-recorded video. “But my album came out in ’99 so I guess that counts.” He tries pumping up the mild crowd, “Are we ready?! … I guess we’re not.”

His performance kicked off, after a delay due to tech issues, with three minutes left in halftime. The Bucks came out mid-song to take warm-up shots. Twitter had a field day. Even the official Twitter of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bucks’ opponent, joined in on the joke.

We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule responded to the Timberwolves in a tweet: “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years. AND [Karl Anthony Towns] IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!!”

“Y’all really be on my dick… let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues… lol,” he wrote. Check out footage from the evening below.

Ja Rule had the greatest halftime performance ever 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7kCR8JMx6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 24, 2019

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019