Chvrches Help Launch BBC Scotland With Orchestral “Miracle” Video

BBC Scotland has just released a collaborative film with Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry sings “Miracle” from last year’s Love Is Dead, backed by the full orchestra and her bandmates, while images of city lights, crashing waves, and portraits of Scotland citizens flash behind her.

The new orchestral arrangement was created by Chvrches’ Iain Cook, Martin Doherty, and Mayberry with conductor Paul Campbell. Director Oscar Sansom is responsible for the video. Watch it below.