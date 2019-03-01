Show Me The Body – “Madonna Rocket” Video

The rending hardcore punk trio Show Me The Body have revealed another new track from their upcoming sophomore full-length Dog Whistle. The last track, “Camp Orchestra,” was a sinister slow builder. Their latest has no idle time for mood-setting.

“Madonna Rocket” is a lean, taut burst at under three minutes. Frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt growls amid needling drums and sour guitar. “When I meet someone that’s good I wanna die with them,” Pratt snarls while a thrashing mash of sounds swirl around him. You can practically smell the beer-soaked floor.

The song arrives with a split-screen video of Show Me The Body performing at their recent Corpus shows in New York and Los Angeles. Watch below.

Dog Whistle is out 3/29 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.