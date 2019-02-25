Nashville country star Eric Church made his comeback last year with his sixth full-length LP Desperate Man. Now he’s on his Double Down U.S. tour and debuting some new covers. On Saturday, he performed a country rendition of Snoop Dogg’s 1993 gangsta rap classic “Gin And Juice” at his show in Cincinnati. He also covered Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” last week in Eminem’s hometown, Detroit. Church handled hip-hop with an acoustic twang.

At his Friday show, he also performed Motown classics including the Isley Brothers’ “This Old Heart of Mine,” The Supremes’ “Where Did Our Love Go,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There.” Check out Eric Church covering Eminem and Snoop Dogg below.