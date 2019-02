The Drums released Abysmal Thoughts back in 2017, the band’s first album as a solo project from Jonny Pierce. Last month, Pierce announced the Drums’ fifth full-length album, Brutalism, with its lead single, “Body Chemistry.” And today, we hear “626 Bedford Avenue.”

The synthy track finds Pierce getting tangled in a fruitless relationship: “I should have left when you laughed at my shoes / But I keep on coming back / You might be a psychopath.” He shared some background on the new track in a press release:

I’m a big believer in making yourself vulnerable in personal relationships, and keeping your guard down. This song talks about how I sometimes make myself fully emotionally available to people who can’t reciprocate because of their own insecurities, and the frustration that ensues … This song is my tongue-in-cheek exploration of those ideas — being kind, not taking shit from anyone, and learning to hold people accountable for their own choices, while still holding some empathy for them.

Listen to “626 Bedford Avenue” below.

Brutalism is out 4/5 on Anti. Pre-order it here, and get tickets for the Drums’ upcoming tour dates here.