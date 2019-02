Isasa, the mononymous moniker of Spanish musician Conrado Isasa, is a quiet musical force. He crafts adept acoustic guitar music best suited for hushed, reverent audiences. Isasa does not sing in his songs; his strings are evocative enough to arrest one’s undivided attention. He has two studio albums under his belt, 2015’s Las Cosas and 2016’s Los Días. A third, Insilio, is approaching.

Today, Isasa has shared a music video for new Insilio single “Carrasco, Montevideo.” The gorgeous video, directed by Manuel Fernández-Valdés Calderón, features Super 8 footage the director gathered while shooting his first film about an elderly couple living in El Rosal, a town at the border of Portugal. We are treated to bucolic views, tender family gatherings and the process of cooking a whole octopus.

Calderón had this to say of the video: “I didn’t talk about it with Conrado, but when I listen to ‘Carrasco, Montevideo’ I think that that place is for him what El Rosal is for me. To a certain extent a fiction, a story. Everyone has their own Carrasco, Montevideo, and mine now has the music of Isasa.”

Isasa is also headed on a short European tour in the spring. See the dates below, where you can also watch the “Carrasco, Montevideo” video and hear “Cuesta Ramón.”

TRACKLIST:

01. “Homenaje A Cataluña”

02. “Tinc Ganes De Veure’t”

03. “Conversaciones En Un Supermercado”

04. “Arquitecto Tenista”

05. “Cuesta Ramón”

06. “Copla Para John Fahey”

07. “Carrasco, Montevideo”

08. “San Antonio De La Florida”

09. “Pocitos, Montevideo”

10. “El Mejor Lugar Del Mundo”

TOUR DATES:

04/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Damas *

04/19 – Bragança, Portugal @ Poeta de Cordas *

04/20 – Pontevedra, Spain @ Liceo Mutante *

04/21 – Ourense, Spain @ Café Pop Torgal *

04/23 – Oviedo, Spain @ Lata de Zinc *

04/25 – Madrid, Spain @ Costello Club *

04/26 – Azkoitia, Spain @ Matadero *

04/27 – Berga, Spain @ Konvent *

05/15 – Reggio Emilia, Italy @ Biosteria della Ghirba

05/16 – Milan, Italy @ Dischi e Libri Volume

05/18 – Bergamo, Italy @ TBA

* With Negro

Insilio is out 4/5 via La Castanya. Pre-order it here.