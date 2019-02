Last week, Tierra Whack released a new song, “Only Child,” which was the first material she had put out since last year’s breakout Whack World. It looks like she’s keeping shit rolling, though, with another fresh track, “CLONES.”

This one’s a little more compact and also a little more hard-hitting, a flex directed at anyone trying to jack the Philadelphia-bred artist’s flow. “Born and raised in Philly/ Fuck around roll like Heelie/ Heart so cold it’s chilly/ Stole my style, you guilty,” she warbles on top of a quivering bass beat.

Listen below.

“CLONES” is out now.