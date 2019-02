On Friday, face-tatted teenage SoundCloud-rap miscreant Lil Pump released a new album called Harverd Dropout. The misspelling is intentional. Lil Pump never attended Harvard — or, for that matter, Harverd. He’s claimed that he was kicked out of his South Florida high school in 10th grade for fighting and for inciting a riot. But now he’s also claiming that he’s going to be Harvard’s commencement speaker this year. Harvard begs to differ.

This morning, Warner Bros., Lil Pump’s label, sent out a press release claiming that Lil Pump would deliver Harvard University’s 2019 commencement speech. Lil Pump himself even made a statement about this prestigious honor:

You don’t gotta graduate from Harvard to do this speech. I dropped out, so they called me like they called the guy that made Windows and PCs and shit before I was born. You just need a cap and gown, which I got. When I found out, I was happy to give everyone a lesson. I’m all about the youth. Yes, they are the future. This is a preview of my speech, one word: ESSKEETIT!!!!!!

Sadly, that preview may be all we get to hear. As the Hill reports, Harvard has released a statement, claiming that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will actually be the one doing the honors this year: “As previously announced, Angela Merkel will be Harvard’s Commencement 2019 speaker.” Lil Pump will not replace her.

The press release from Warner Bros. claims that the Harvard radio station WHRB made the announcement about Lil Pump as commencement speaker. And if you go to the WHRB website, you will see this headline: “Lil Pump is coming to WHRB; See Harvard’s 2019 Commencement Speaker Here.” But it just links to a Harvard Crimson article about Merkel being the speaker. (The article does not mention Lil Pump.) Harvard always has one big-name commencement speaker, but they also have different Class Day speakers. It’s possible that Lil Pump could be one of those speakers? But this is probably just a joke. We have reached out to Harvard for comment.

The best way to solve this issue, clearly, is for Angela Merkel and Lil Pump to give the speech together.