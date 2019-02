They’re called Noisem, and that’s what they do — noise ‘em. After taking a hiatus in the wake of their 2015 album Blossoming Decay, the Baltimore grindcore/thrash metallers and Best New Bands Of 2013 alums are back in action and ready to fuck shit up. In a couple of weeks, they’re returning with the new album Cease To Exist, and we’ve already heard its fast and brutal onslaught of a lead single, “Pried Open.” Now they’ve shared another, “Downer Hound.” Listen to it below.

Cease To Exist by Noisem

Cease To Exist is out 3/15 on 20 Buck Spin. Pre-order it here.