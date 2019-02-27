Cherry Glazerr released their fantastic third album, Stuffed & Ready, earlier this month. Today, the LA garage-pop outfit stopped by SiriusXM Studios, where they covered LCD Soundsystem’s “Time To Get Away” from Sound Of Silver. Their rendition maintains the original track’s minimalist funk, but with fuzzy, lo-fi edges. Clementine Creevy channels James Murphy’s agitated groove through her own subtle angst. Check it out below.

