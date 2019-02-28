Crumb – “Part III”

New York-based quartet Crumb’s last release, their second EP, Locket, came out back in 2017. Last March, they put out a trippy music video for that EP’s title track. They spent the rest of the year busy touring and working on new material, and today we get our first taste of what’s to come. “Part III” is Crumb’s dreamy new single.

“Part III” can be broken into two parts. The groovy, driving bassline turns hazy as the song melts at its midway point. Riffs slow while twinkling synths level to a steady glow. “I feel it coming don’t know where I can stay / My eyes more cloudy almost every day,” lead singer and guitarist Lila Ramani sings lazily over the morphing, ’60s-inspired psych-pop melody.

Listen to “Part III” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones *

03/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place *

03/02 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club (Noise Pop Festival) *

03/04 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

03/07 – Boise, [email protected] The Shredder

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Impact Hub

03/09 – Denver, CO @ Moon Room

03/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/13-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

04/17 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College

04/18 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective ^

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Emory University ^

04/22 – Chapell Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

04/23 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 ^

04/25 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ^

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

* w/ Video Age

^ w/ Corridor