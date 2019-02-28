YNW Melly Allegedly Faked A Drive-By Shooting In His Double Murder Case

Two weeks ago, the 19-year-old South Florida sing-rapper and Kanye West collaborator was arrested in the double murder of two of his friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. And last week, it was reported that Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is now also a suspect in the 2017 murder of Indian River County Sheriff’s Department deputy Gary Chambliss, who was off-duty at the time of his death. Melly’s story keeps getting more and more disturbing, and now some gruesome details about that double-murder case have come out.

Demons was arrested along with his associate Cortlen Henry, otherwise known as YNW Bortlen. And now, according to TMZ, police are claiming that Demons and Henry tried to pass off the killings of Williams and Thomas as a drive-by shooting. According to police, Henry drove the two dead bodies to an emergency room early in the morning on 10/26, claiming that they’d been shot in a drive-by. Henry allegedly claimed that another car had pulled up alongside theirs and opened fire as they were leaving a studio session. There were bullet holes in the side of the car, but forensic evidence apparently contradicted Henry’s story.

Police are also reportedly saying that there was one shell inside the car, and that the initial shot was fired inside the car — from the rear left passenger seat, where Demons was allegedly sitting. Police say that Demons rode around with the dead bodies for a while before switching over to another car.

And to make this story even more disturbing, YNW Melly’s music has surged in popularity since his arrest. His 2018 track “Murder On My Mind” is flying up the Hot 100; it’s at #14 this week.