Musicians write memoirs all the time, but they usually do it when their careers are winding down. That’s not the case with Michelle Zauner. As Japanese Breakfast, Zauner has only released two albums, starting with 2016’s Psychopomp. She’s still on the ascent, in the very early days of what could be a tremendous career, playing bigger venues all the time, and she could go about a million places from where she is right now. But she’s just announced that she’s writing a memoir.

According to a press release, Zauner has signed on with Knopf to write Crying In H Mart, her memoir. This won’t be a music book, though we have to imagine that music will figure into it. That press release claims that Zauner will be writing about “growing up Korean-American, losing her mother too young, searching for identity in a hybrid culture, and finding a passion for her ancestry and Korean cooking as a way to heal and return to her roots in the wake of loss.” Zauner’s writing has already appeared in a few magazines, and Crying In H Mart shares its title with a Personal History essay that Zauner wrote for The New Yorker.

Meanwhile, Japanese Breakfast will tour North America and Asia this year. This might be your last chance to see Zauner before she becomes a famous author. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/15-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

4/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

4/04 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

4/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale *SOLD OUT*

4/07 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

5/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

5/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

5/06 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

5/10 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti

5/13 – Singapore @ Esplande Recital Studio

5/15 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Rossi Music

5/16 – Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand @ Rockademy

5/18 – Manila, Philippines @ The Rest Is Noise

5/22 – Tokyo, Japan @ WWW X

5/27 – Seoul, South Korea @ Hongdae Muv Hall

6/19 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

8/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom