Rosie Tucker – “Lauren”

Rosie Tucker is putting out their sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, next week. We’ve heard a couple songs from it already, “Gay Bar” and “Habit,” and today Tucker is sharing one more before the album’s release. “Lauren” is a touching character piece, a rousing dedication to a roommate who has always been there, until she wasn’t.

“‘Lauren’ is a song about having a best friend who you tap goodnight to through the plywood wall of the big ugly pink victorian house you both live in and what happens when that friend gets sick very suddenly,” Tucker explains.

The song grapples with that absence, as Tucker sings about them exchanging creative support and expresses the furious unfairness at that missing piece. “Who’s gonna hear my song through the wall and sing it right back until you come back to me?” Tucker asks. “Lauren” focuses on that kind of camaraderie and how fulfilled we can feel when someone else lifts us up.

Listen below.

