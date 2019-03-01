Stream Drinking Boys And Girls Choir’s Debut Album Keep Drinking

Drinking Boys And Girls Choir is exactly what it sounds like. OK, not exactly: They’re a hardcore skate-punk trio from Daegu City, Korea, not a children’s choir. But if their new album is any indication, they definitely love to drink.

Bonded over their love of (yep, you guessed it!) drinking, the group released an EP called We Are in 2015 and started putting in the work on a full-length project in 2017. Unfortunately, drummer Myeong-Jin, who goes by MJ, got into a serious motobike accident around that time. Bassist Meena and guitarist Bondu put a hold on recording while MJ recovered. The result of this recovery period is a massively diverse 18-track album that incorporates more than just stereotypical pop-punk signatures. Inevitably, it’s called Keep Drinking.

The opening title track boasts bombastic drums, thrusting power chords, and a bright sing-song melody. Their sound builds up and out, as some of the tracks take an almost slower, indie-rock intonation. Others descend into hardcore madness, striking a balance that makes for an entirely rewarding listen. Impressively, the group self-produced this monster and the entire band sings for the majority of the record. The instrumental prowess is just absolutely insane, too.

The group has a few showcase dates at SXSW next week. Following that, Drinking Boys And Girls Choir will head to the UK for a string of shows alongside a couple of our favorite East Asian acts, Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and Korea’s Say Sue Me.

Stream Keep Drinking below.

<a href="http://damnably.bandcamp.com/album/drinking-boys-and-girls-choir-keep-drinking" target="_blank">드링킹소년소녀합창단 Drinking Boys and Girls Choir – Keep Drinking by Drinking Boys and Girls Choir</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/11-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/29 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute*

04/30 – Leicester, UK @ Musician*

05/01 – Bristol @ Fleece

05/02 – London @ Scala*

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell*

05/04 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA *

05/9-11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

*w/ Otoboke Beaver, Say Sue Me

Keep Drinking is out 3/8 on Damnably/Electric Muse. Pre-order the record here.