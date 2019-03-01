Ryan Adams’ UK & Ireland Tour Cancelled

A few weeks ago, The New York Times came out with a detailed report about Ryan Adams’ years-long pattern of sexual coercion and manipulation. Many prominent women spoke out against Adams, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and his former collaborator Phoebe Bridgers. After the initial report, even more women came forward. Adams issued a general apology while at the same time calling the Times report “upsettingly inaccurate.” The FBI opened an inquiry into the story of Adams sexting with an underage fan. Adams’ label put the release of his next album Big Colors “on hold.” And now Adams’ pending UK tour has been cancelled.

Adams’ tour of the UK and Ireland was scheduled to begin 3/30. And the tour remained scheduled for weeks after the allegations against Adams came out. Fans who’d bought tickets to see Adams were asking for refunds, and the venues were claiming that, since the shows were still scheduled to take place, refunds were unavailable.

But this morning, Ticketmaster Ireland tweeted that Adams’ UK/Ireland tour had been cancelled. It didn’t offer any further context on the cancellation, and Adams has made no public comment.

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

Adams has put nothing on social media since the initial apology/denial after the Times published that report. On his Instagram, only two posts are still visible — pictures of a cat from right before the publication of the Times report.