Broken Social Scene Performing You Forgot It In People In Full At Arts & Crafts SXSW Showcase

Young upstarts Broken Social Scene are hoping to make it big at SXSW this year, fresh off the release of their Let’s Try The After – Vol 1 EP. The Canadian crew are playing a few times in Austin next week, but most notably they’ve just announced that they’ll be performing their iconique 2002 album You Forgot It In People in full at the Arts & Crafts showcase at Bungalow on Thursday night.
Broken Social Scene also broke out You Forgot It In People in full a couple months ago at the Music Tastes Good festival in California.
Revisit our list of the band’s 10 best songs.
Here’s the band’s full SXSW schedule:
Tuesday, March 12th
4pm – FloodFest at Cedar St. Courtyard (208 W 4th St.) – with Big Boi, Goodie Mobb, White Denim, etc.
11pm – KCRW showcase at Elysium (705 Red River St.)
Thursday, March 14th
6pm – Culture Collide w/ Doc Martens at Container Bar (90 Rainey St.)
11pm – Arts & Crafts showcase, performing You Forgot It In People at Bungalow (92 Rainey St.)
Friday, March 15th
2pm – NPR Presents at the Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
8pm – SxSanJose Hotel San Jose Parking Lot (1316 S. Congress Ave.)
Saturday, March 16th
5pm – Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at The Scoot Inn (1308 E. 4th St.) – with Strand of Oaks, etc.
Stereogum is also throwing a show down in Austin next week.