2019 Tribeca Film Festival To Feature Other Music, D’Angelo, Shannon Hoon, & Sublime Docs

The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival will feature a wide selection of music-themed features and documentaries, covering everything from the life and music of Linda Ronstadt to a profile of a beloved New York record store, the theft of a $6 million Stradivarius violin, and a chronicle of the legendary New York venue The Apollo.

According to a rundown of the films provided by the 18th annual festival — which will take place 4/24-5/5 — among the highlights of the roster are a documentary about late Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon using footage shot by Hoon on his camcorder, All I Can Say, and a doc about R&B singer D’Angelo’s return to touring after a long professional break entitled Devil’s Pie: D’Angelo.

Other highlights include:

– A Day in the Life of America: A Jared Leto-directed doc about the 92 film crews he sent out on July 4th to all 50 states to chronicle a single 24 hour period in the life of the nation.

– The Apollo: the festival-opening debut of Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams’ doc about the Harlem theater that has been the site of innumerable legendary music performances.

– Inna De Yard: a profile of the multi-generational, pioneering reggae group of the same name.

– Lil’ Buck: Real Swan: profile of the dancer/actor best known for popularizing the Jookin street dance style and how his life changed after a video of him dancing to “The Swan” changed his life.

– Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice: a look at the life of the legendary singer featuring interviews with Emmylou Harris, Don Henley, Jackson Browne, and Dolly Parton; followed by a performance from Sheryl Crow.

– Other Music: doc about the now-shuttered East Village music store that was a hipster destination from 1995-2016, with Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, and Interpol.

– Plucked: world premiere of the saga of the theft of violinist Frank Almond’s Stradivarius violin worth more than $6 million.

– Mystify: Michael Hutchence: another world premiere, diving into the career of the late INXS singer, featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue and Helena Christensen.

– The Quiet One: profile of Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman with hours of unseen footage, personal photos and a look at his vast archive of memorabilia.

– Gay Chorus Deep South: profile of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ unprecedented bus tour through the Deep South to celebrate music and challenge intolerance.

– The Remix: Hip-Hop X Fashion: doc about how hip-hop changed the fashion world and led to the rise of streetwear, followed by a musical performance inspired by the film.

– Sublime: documentary about the Long Beach, California, reggae-punk trio and late lead singer Brad Nowell.

– Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation: In advance of the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 music festival that changed everything, interviews with attendees.

– Making Waves: The Art Of Cinematic Sound: a peek behind the scenes at some of the most iconic sounds in film, from the helicopters in Apocalypse Now to the sound of the lightsabers in Star Wars.

