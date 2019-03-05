Although he has yet to release a debut full-length, London art-pop singer-songwriter Westerman has continued to impress us with a string of stellar EPs and singles. We named him an Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Artists Of 2018 last year, and now, following a couple of dates last fall, he’s embarking on his first major North American tour with Puma Blue.

Tomorrow night, Westerman is performing at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, New York. Next week, he’s performing at our Stereogum Range Life party in Austin, Texas during SXSW. And today, he stopped by our new office in Times Square to bless us with the first Stereogum Session of the new year.

Westerman played three songs for us in a stripped-down solo set, kicking things off with his 2016 track “Mother Song” before launching into the more recent Ark EP cut “Outside Sublime” and then concluding, of course, with his fantastic breakout single “Confirmation.” Watch the full performance below.