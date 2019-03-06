Carla dal Forno – “So Much Better”

The beguiling Australian experimental pop artist Carla dal Forno is back with a new song, “So Much Better,” which is the A-side to an upcoming 7″. It’s her first new material in over a year, since her covers collection in 2018, and her first new original music since 2017’s The Garden EP. “So Much Better” is definitely a mood, four minutes of slinking atmosphere in which dal Forno sings every word with intention, slowly unraveling a story about a former flame that’s back in town that she has no intention of seeing again.

“It’s almost two years later and still I feel the same/ You were a disaster, I’m glad I caused you pain,” she sings towards the end. “So if I think about the time we spent together/ I’m happy that you’re still the same and I am so much better.” What’s most impressive about the track is that its payoff stays all narrative — the song itself doesn’t shift; it has the same cool, calming placidity throughout, but dal Forno adopts a creeping surety, still haunted by the past but moving forward with methodical purpose.

Listen below.

The “So Much Better” b/w “Fever Walk” 7″ is out 4/19 via Dal Forno’s own label Kallista Records. Pre-order it here.