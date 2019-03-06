Lambchop – “Crosswords, Or What This Says About You”

Lambchop, the longtime project of adventurous Nashville singer-songwriter Kurt Wagner, has undergone a surprising transformation in recent years. The band has moved away from the folksy chamber-pop of its early days toward a new electronic sound, with Wagner singing his oblique poetry through Auto-Tune. Even more surprisingly, it works! (We spoke with Wagner about the transition back in 2016 upon the release of FLOTUS.)

The group’s latest collection of songs is called This (is what I wanted to tell you). It’s only a couple weeks away now, and today we get another promising preview to follow “The December-ish You” and “Everything For You.” Today’s selection, “Crosswords, or What This Says About You,” is a meditative sprawl that lasts almost seven minutes. It’s beautiful and tinged with sadness, and it’ll take you places.

Listen below.

This (is what I wanted to tell you) is out 3/22 on Merge and City Slang. Pre-order it here.