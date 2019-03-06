The Gotobeds – “Calquer The Hound”

The Gotobeds have announced their third album, Debt Begins At 30, which will be released in May. It’s the Pittsburgh band’s follow-up to 2016’s Blood//Sugar//Secs//Traffic (they also reissued their earliest material in 2017).

For their new album, they recruited a ton of guests to sing and play alongside them, including Bob Nastanovich (who also wrote their bio for this album cycle), Protomartyr’s Joe Casey and Greg Ahee, Positive No’s Tracy Wilson, and (on an alternate version of the title track) Downtown Boys’ Victoria Ruiz.

Its first single, “Calquer The Hound,” features performances from Kim Phuc’s Rob Henry and the City Buses’ Evan Richards. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Calquer The Hound” (with Evan Richards of The City Buses and Rob Henry of Kim Phuc)

02 “Twin Cities” (with Tracy Wilson of Positive No)

03 “Slang Words” (with Joe Casey of Protomartyr)

04 “2:15″ (with Matt Barnhart of Tre Orsi/Mint Mile)

05 “Poor People Are Revolting” (with Pittsburgh poet Jason Baldinger and Gerard Cosloy of Air Traffic Controllers/Homestead Records/12XU Records)

06 “Debt Begins At 30″ (with Mike Seamans of Mind Cure Records) and Bob Weston of Shellac/Mission of Burma)

07 “On Loan” (with Greg Ahee of Protomartyr)

08 “Dross” (with Bob Nastanovich of Pavement/Silver Jews)

09 “Parallel” (with Tim Midyett of Mint Mile/Silkworm)

10 “Bleached Midnight” (with Pittsburgh poet Scott MacIntyre)

11 “Debt Begins At 30″ (Alt version) (with Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys)

Debt Begins At 30 is out 5/31 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.