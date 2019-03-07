Zacari – “Midas Touch” Video

Artfully slinky R&B singer Zacari had already been appearing on TDE records for a minute when he announced a deal with TDE Records this winter. He’d hopped on multiple tracks with Kendrick Lamar including Isaiah Rashad’s “Wat’s Wrong,” Kendrick’s DAMN. hit “Love,” and the Black Panther soundtrack’s “Redemption.” He and the label made things official with January single “Don’t Trip,” and now they’ve announced Zacari’s first release for TDE.

The Run Wild Run Free EP will be out at the end of next week. We don’t have the tracklist yet, but presumably it includes “Don’t Trip” as well as the new “Midas Touch.” It’s a magic-hour groove that sees Zacari applying his nimble voice to lines like “Everything is golden.” The video, shot in Paris, works with that motif. Director PANAMÆRA sets Zacari afloat against a halcyon color palette. Wolves are involved. Like everything this guy does, both the audio and visuals here are real pretty.

Watch below.

Run Wild Run Free is out 3/15 on TDE.