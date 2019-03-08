CupcakKe – “Bird Box”

At the beginning of the year, CupcakKe graced us with a new single, “Squidward Nose,” and today the Chicago rapper’s back with another one, “Bird Box.” It’s ostensibly named after the Netflix movie of the same name but of course, CupcakKe has an funny in-song explanation: “This pussy worth a lot of bread, so we gon’ call this bird box.”

The rest of the track has CupcakKe going hard over a chintzy beat with her characteristically dizzying flow, with some current event references sprinkled in. Choice line: “They ’bout this, they ’bout that, they getting money, they big liars/ All y’all niggas fake as shit like Jamal off Empire.”

