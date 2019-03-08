Local Natives – “When Am I Gonna Lose You” Video (Feat. Kate Mara)

Yesterday, Los Angeles indie harmonizers Local Natives returned with “Café Amarillo,” their first new song in two years. The song came with a fairly no-frills band-performance video from director Van Alpert. Today, we get more Local Natives. They’ve just shared another new song, the lush and searching “When Am I Gonna Lose You.” This one also has a video, and Alpert once again directed. It features the actress Kate Mara, star of House Of Cards and The Martian. And yes, there is an album on the way.

The new Local Natives album is called Violet Street, and it’s coming next month. The band recorded the follow-up to 2016’s Sunlit Youth with producer Shawn Everett, who has worked with people like Kacey Musgraves and the War On Drugs. He’s the guy who was wearing that weird suit of armor onstage when Musgraves accepted her Album Of The Year Grammy last month.

In the “When Am I Gonna Lose You” clip, Kate Mara plays a Los Angeles woman who is rich, beautiful, glamorous, and profoundly alone. We see her wandering through a supermarket, a diner, and a well-appointed mansion, looking lost and lonely the whole time. The whole time, we’re not sure if she’s really by herself or if the camera is supposed to represent another person’s gaze. Below, check out the video and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vogue”

02 “When Am I Gonna Lose You?”

03 “Café Amarillo”

04 “Munich II”

05 “Megaton Mile”

06 “Someday Now”

07 “Shy”

08 “Garden Of Elysian”

09 “Gulf Shores”

10 “Tap Dancer”

Violet Street is out 4/26 on Loma Vista.