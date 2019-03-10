Nicki Minaj Forced To Cancel Another European Show Over Technical Issues, French Fans Shout “Cardi B!”

Late last month, Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD had to cancel their Slovakia tour stop due to technical difficulties. They had similar issues last night and canceled their performance at the Arkea Arena in Bordeaux, France. Minaj shared a statement following the mishap, claiming the venue “refuse[d] that the show will take place for technical reasons.”

Minaj posted an apology video — apparently the venue didn’t have enough electricity to facilitate the show — but her fans didn’t seem to buy it. Footage from the evening shows irritated fans chanting Cardi B’s name. As many of you know, Nicki and Cardi had some of 2018’s juiciest beef, full of shoe-throwing and bag-stopping. Last month, Minaj cancelled her planned appearance at the BET Concert Experience because of an insulting social media post that referenced the feud.

Check out footage from last night’s cancelled show and Minaj’s apology below.